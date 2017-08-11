Off-Duty Sheriff Deputy Accidentally Shots WifePosted: Updated:
Off-Duty Sheriff Deputy Accidentally Shoots Wife
Off-Duty Sheriff Deputy Accidentally Shots Wife
An estimated $3 million worth of marijuana seized in drug bust
In Adams County, a massive marijuana bust happened in a town you've probably never heard of.
Body of missing boater from Sunday's incident is recovered
Benton County Sheriff's Office has recovered a body they believe to be 34-year-old Brandon Martin.
Body of 26-year-old Marine Dietrich Schmieman returns home
Fallen Marine Sergeant and Hanford High School graduate Dietrich Schmieman is heading home for the last time...nearly a month after dying in a helicopter crash in Mississippi.
Off-duty police officer accidentally shoots wife
On August 9, 2017 at 7:51 p.m., officers of the Moses Lake Police Department were dispatched to a report of an accidental shooting inside a residence in 1100 block of Lakeside Drive, in the city limits of Moses Lake.
Benton PUD considering a rate increase effective October 1, 2017
Benton PUD is considering a 1.9% retail rate increase to all customer rate classes effective October 1, 2017.
Local utilities warn customers of telephone scam
A prominent way to scam people continues to be by telephone calls.
Pasco PD searches for DV suspect after early morning threats
Pasco PD searches for DV suspect after early morning threatsPASCO, WA- Pasco police are looking for a domestic violence suspect as of Thursday morning. Officers responded around 1:45 a.m., to the Stonegate Apartments, after a woman told them her boyfriend threw a rock at her window and made threats. NBC Right Now was told he is possibly armed with a gun. The man and his friend ran away when police responded. Pasco PD ended up containing the area and arrested one of the two men. If you know anything give them a call at (509) 545-3510. This is...More >>PASCO, WA- Pasco police are looking for a domestic violence suspect as of Thursday morning. Officers responded around 1:45 a.m., to the Stonegate Apartments, after a woman told them her boyfriend threw a rock at her window and made threats. NBC Right Now was told he is possibly armed with a gun. The man and his friend ran away when police responded. Pasco PD ended up containing the area and arrested one of the two men. If you know anything give them a call at (509) 545-3510. This is...More >>
Early morning crash injures motorcyclist
Kennewick, WA - Just after 5 a.m. Thursday morning, Kennewick police responded to a 2-vehicle crash along 26th Place and Dayton Street involving a motorcycle. The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries, possibly a broken ankle, according to Sgt. Randy Maynard with Kennewick Police. There are no reports of any other injuries. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.