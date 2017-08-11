Off-Duty Sheriff Deputy Accidentally Shots Wife - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Off-Duty Sheriff Deputy Accidentally Shots Wife

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Dakota Forgey, Producer
Moses Lake Police were called to the scene of an accidental shooting at home involving an off-duty Grant County Sheriff's Deputy. Police say 28 year old Jose A. Rivera called 911 saying he had accidentally shot his wife, 25 year old Sydney A. Rivera. At this time, police do not believe this was domestic abuse or drug and alcohol related. Right now, Sydney is in stable condition. A 4 month old child was also home during the shooting, but wasn't injured. This is still an active investigation.

