15-year-old dies after water rescue in Pasco overnight

Detectives are still trying to figure out what exactly happened. They plan to investigate throughout the morning with pump house technicians.

PASCO, WA- A 15-year-old boy has passed away at the hospital after first responders tried to save him in the Columbia River.

Pasco police say he and his friends were swimming near a pump house southeast of Road 80. Firefighters found the teen after a short search. Two of them were shocked by electricity while trying to get him to the shore, one standing on the shore and the other in the water swimming towards the boy. Neither firefighter got hurt.

Police tell us a quick thinking fire captain broke into the pump house and shut off the breakers and power supply. Pasco Fire used their boat to reach the teen and he was rushed off to Kadlec.

Detectives are still trying to figure out what exactly happened. They plan to investigate throughout the morning with pump house technicians.