Positive samples of West Nile Virus found in Grant County mosquitoes
HAMTC issues stop work order for certain workers at PFP
Update on Tupper Corral Fire in Oregon
Firefighters were successful last night with suppression actions to catch the Tupper Corral Fire, located one mile west of Tupper Guard Station and 20 miles southeast of Heppner.
Positive samples of West Nile Virus found in Grant County mosquitoes
MOSES LAKE, WA- The Grant County Mosquito Control District is reporting a sample taken from a trap west of Moses Lake has tested posted for West Nile Virus.
Officers arrest all three suspects in Walla Walla assault
Walla Walla Police Special Teams Detectives have arrested 31-year-old Dearcie L. Abraham and 27-year-old Robert P. Burgess for their involvement in yesterday's incident in the 400 block of Chase Street.
Walla Walla Police Special Teams Detectives have arrested 31-year-old Dearcie L. Abraham and 27-year-old Robert P. Burgess for their involvement in yesterday's incident in the 400 block of Chase Street.More >>
15-year-old dies after water rescue in Pasco overnight
An estimated $3 million worth of marijuana seized in drug bust
In Adams County, a massive marijuana bust happened in a town you've probably never heard of.
Body of missing boater from Sunday's incident is recovered
Benton County Sheriff's Office has recovered a body they believe to be 34-year-old Brandon Martin.
Body of 26-year-old Marine Dietrich Schmieman returns home
Fallen Marine Sergeant and Hanford High School graduate Dietrich Schmieman is heading home for the last time...nearly a month after dying in a helicopter crash in Mississippi.
Off-duty police officer accidentally shoots wife
On August 9, 2017 at 7:51 p.m., officers of the Moses Lake Police Department were dispatched to a report of an accidental shooting inside a residence in 1100 block of Lakeside Drive, in the city limits of Moses Lake.
Benton PUD considering a rate increase effective October 1, 2017
Benton PUD is considering a 1.9% retail rate increase to all customer rate classes effective October 1, 2017.
