Positive samples of West Nile Virus found in Grant County mosquitoes

MOSES LAKE, WA- The Grant County Mosquito Control District is reporting a sample taken from a trap west of Moses Lake has tested posted for West Nile Virus.

This is the first detection in Grant County, there have been similar samples in Benton County and Yakima County. This is the 11th positive mosquito sample in the state this year.

Health officials are reminding everyone to protect themselves and avoid areas where mosquitoes typically gather.