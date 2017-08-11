HAMTC issues stop work order for certain workers at PFP

They say on Facebook, "prep work inside the facility can still continue". According to the post, details to resolve the issue are being discussed with CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Company.

HANFORD, WA- HAMTC, the union for Hanford workers, has issued a stop work order for any open air demo at the Plutonium Finishing Plant, known as the "PFP".

