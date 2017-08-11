Crews put out Pasco house fire, again when it rekindles

PASCO, WA - The house fire on N 22nd Avenue last night is still under investigation.

The fire caused about $90,000 in damage to the structure and personal property. Apparatus and personnel from Pasco, Franklin County Fire District #3, Walla Walla Fire District #5 and Kennewick Fire District all helped on scene. No one was injured, although there were 2 cats unaccounted for. The fire was most active in the back of the structure, but due to the fire damage crews were not able to immediately determine where the fire started.

Red Cross responded to the original fire and they were helping the three occupants of the home.

Pasco crews were sent back to the scene again at 11:58 p.m. for what appears to be a rekindle of the same building. Crews had been on scene for a while yesterday investigating a cause. When the investigation was done for the day, the building and property had been secured. When crews arrived at midnight, fire was again heaviest at the rear of the building. Apparatus and personnel from Pasco, Franklin County FD #3, Walla Walla FD#5 and Kennewick FD again all helped on scene.

Crews extinguished the fire and left a crew on seen the remainder of the night for a fire watch.