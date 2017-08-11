Snoqualmie Pass blasting closures and Vantage lane closures to cause delays for drivers next week

HYAK, WA – Drivers traveling across Interstate 90 next week will need to plan for added travel time during the day and at night between Snoqualmie Pass and Vantage.

The Washington State Department of Transportation will close I-90 each night from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15 through Thursday, Aug. 17 for rock blasting. Eastbound traffic will be stopped at milepost 56 near Gold Creek and westbound traffic will be stopped at milepost 62 near Cabin Creek.

Drivers will still experience delays and slowdowns next week in North Bend, at the summit of Snoqualmie Pass and through Cle Elum as crews continue to make repairs to sections of the eastbound and westbound lanes and repair several bridge decks.

Near Vantage, WSDOT and contractor crews start work on Monday, Aug. 14 to replace several sections of guardrail burnt in a recent fire. The work requires I-90 to be reduced to a single lane in both directions between mileposts 136 to 137. The closures will be in effect 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. However, to accommodate heavy weekend traffic, two lanes eastbound will reopen on Fridays and two lanes westbound will reopen on Sundays. This work is expected to be finished by the end of August.