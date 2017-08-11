Hometown Proud: Pendleton Underground Tours

Hometown Proud: Pendleton Underground ToursPosted: Updated:
-
The City of Pendleton has a bit of a concealed history.
-
Snoqualmie Pass blasting closures and Vantage lane closures to cause delays for drivers next week
Drivers traveling across Interstate 90 next week will need to plan for added travel time during the day and at night between Snoqualmie Pass and Vantage.More >>
Crews put out Pasco house fire, again when it rekindles
The house fire on N 22nd Avenue last night is still under investigation.More >>
HAMTC issues stop work order for certain workers at PFP
Update on Tupper Corral Fire in Oregon
Firefighters were successful last night with suppression actions to catch the Tupper Corral Fire, located one mile west of Tupper Guard Station and 20 miles southeast of Heppner.More >>
Positive samples of West Nile Virus found in Grant County mosquitoes
MOSES LAKE, WA- The Grant County Mosquito Control District is reporting a sample taken from a trap west of Moses Lake has tested posted for West Nile Virus.More >>
Officers arrest all three suspects in Walla Walla assault
Walla Walla Police Special Teams Detectives have arrested 31-year-old Dearcie L. Abraham and 27-year-old Robert P. Burgess for their involvement in yesterday's incident in the 400 block of Chase Street.More >>
15-year-old dies after water rescue in Pasco overnight
An estimated $3 million worth of marijuana seized in drug bust
In Adams County, a massive marijuana bust happened in a town you've probably never heard of.More >>
Body of missing boater from Sunday's incident is recovered
Benton County Sheriff's Office has recovered a body they believe to be 34-year-old Brandon Martin.More >>
