Life Care Center and children's theater become a part of the Painted Piano Project

RICHLAND, WA - A local artist added two more pianos to the Tri-Cities Painted Piano Project, both of them in Richland.

The first one is in the Life Care Center and the other is in the Academy of Children's Theater. Artist Janice McIntyre said she enjoyed painting both of them because they were for completely different audiences.

But her paint job is doing more than bringing an old piano to life. They're bringing joy to those who either play it or just listen to the music.

"We actually have one resident who gets upset when some of our other residents sing, but when they sing along with the piano, he doesn't say a word," said Edie Howell, director of nurses for the Life Care Center. "He seems to enjoy it too."

Her Alice in Wonderland-themed piano is going to include some extra embellishments as well, including fur and some gems. McIntyre said these sensory items are tailored to the theater group called Spectrum on the Stage, which is a group for kids who are on the autism spectrum.

"So not only can they hear the music but they can also feel the texture on the piano as well," said McIntyre.

She expects to have the piano finished in the next couple of days.