Parents of teen who drowned near pump house share his story

8-15-17 UPDATE:

PASCO, WA - It's been less than a week since 15-year-old Cole Grad tragically passed away after swimming near a pump house on the Columbia River.

Cole's parents, Jessie and Angela, say that they're keeping their son's spirit alive by sharing stories and memories with family, friends, and now us here at NBC Right Now.

"You don't plan on burying your child," Jessie said, "That's something you should never have to think about. But it helps so much."

Jessie described Cole as a "kid trapped in an adult's body". At 6'3", he was hard to miss. But his parents say what really made Cole stand out was his kind demeanor, and appetite for life.

"It makes me so proud to have people saying 'your son was so kind and so respectful.' It just... That makes me so proud of him," said Angela.

The Grads also made sure to note that they were incredibly thankful for the firefighters, EMTs, officers, and doctors who tried to save their son's life. They expressed that first responders went above and beyond to try and keep him alive.

-------------------------------------------------------

PASCO, WA - Right now officials in Pasco are investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy.

First responders got a call from two boys on Thursday night, saying their friend had fallen into the Columbia River and they couldn't find him.

According to Pasco Police, the three teens were climbing onto the ledge of a privately owned pump house behind Road 80, and jumping into the water. They believe the victim had touched something in the pump house with an electrical current, and was electrocuted before falling into the river.

In fact, two firefighters attempting to save the boy felt the electrical current themselves. One firefighter touched a part of the pump system, and the other felt the current while wading into the water. They will both be okay.

The Franklin County Coroner's office has done an autopsy on the body. However, the results are inconclusive, and further tests will be conducted.