Teen dies after swimming near pump house

Life Care Center and children's theater become a part of the Painted Piano Project
A local artist added two more pianos to the Tri-Cities Painted Piano Project, both of them in Richland.More >>
Hometown Proud: Pendleton Underground Tours
The City of Pendleton has a bit of a concealed history.More >>
Snoqualmie Pass blasting closures and Vantage lane closures to cause delays for drivers next week
Drivers traveling across Interstate 90 next week will need to plan for added travel time during the day and at night between Snoqualmie Pass and Vantage.More >>
Crews put out Pasco house fire, again when it rekindles
The house fire on N 22nd Avenue last night is still under investigation.More >>
HAMTC issues stop work order for certain workers at PFP
HAMTC issues stop work order for certain workers at PFPHANFORD, WA- HAMTC, the union for Hanford workers, has issued a stop work order for any open air demo at the Plutonium Finishing Plant, known as the "PFP". They say on Facebook, "prep work inside the facility can still continue". According to the post, details to resolve the issue are being discussed with CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Company. More >>HANFORD, WA- HAMTC, the union for Hanford workers, has issued a stop work order for any open air demo at the Plutonium Finishing Plant, known as the "PFP". They say on Facebook, "prep work inside the facility can still continue". According to the post, details to resolve the issue are being discussed with CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Company. More >>
Update on Tupper Corral Fire in Oregon
Firefighters were successful last night with suppression actions to catch the Tupper Corral Fire, located one mile west of Tupper Guard Station and 20 miles southeast of Heppner.More >>
Positive samples of West Nile Virus found in Grant County mosquitoes
MOSES LAKE, WA- The Grant County Mosquito Control District is reporting a sample taken from a trap west of Moses Lake has tested posted for West Nile Virus.More >>
Teen dies after swimming near pump house
PASCO, WA.-- Right now officials in Pasco are investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy that happened Thursday night. First responders got a call from two boys saying their friend had fallen into the Columbia River and they couldn't find him.More >>
An estimated $3 million worth of marijuana seized in drug bust
In Adams County, a massive marijuana bust happened in a town you've probably never heard of.More >>
Officers arrest all three suspects in Walla Walla assault
Walla Walla Police Special Teams Detectives have arrested 31-year-old Dearcie L. Abraham and 27-year-old Robert P. Burgess for their involvement in yesterday's incident in the 400 block of Chase Street.More >>
