Teen dies after swimming near pump house

PASCO, WA.-- Right now officials in Pasco are investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy.

First responders got a call from two boys on Thursday night, saying their friend had fallen into the Columbia River and they couldn't find him.

According to Pasco Police, the three teens were climbing onto the ledge of a privately owned pump house behind Road 80, and jumping into the water. They believe the victim had touched something in the pump house with an electrical current, and was electrocuted before falling into the river.

In fact, two firefighters attempting to save the boy felt the electrical current themselves. One firefighter touched a part of the pump system, and the other felt the current while wading into the water. They will both be okay.

The Franklin County Coroner's office has done an autopsy on the body. However, the results are inconclusive, and further tests will be conducted.