Garage declared total loss after fire

PASCO, WA.-- A garage on N 19th Avenue in Pasco has been declared a total loss after being consumed by a fire.

According to the crews on scene, nobody was home when this fire began around 3:30 PM on Sunday. The family that owns the home was at the hospital with their baby at the time. However, they did arrive not long after the flames started.

Thanks to hard work from the Pasco Fire department, the flames were completely extinguished by 4:45, and the actual home only had some minor superficial damage.

One thing that made crews reassess their plans was the fact that dispatchers told them there was possibly a propane tank in, or near the garage. Sure enough, it was there, but firefighters were able to cool it down and avoid any further trouble.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. We will update this story with more details as we get them.