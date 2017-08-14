Suspect in Kennewick officer involved shooting identified

UPDATE:

KENNEWICK, WA - The Tri-City Special Investigative Unit (SIU) is continuing the investigation into yesterday’s Officer involved shooting that occurred at 10th and Olympia. The Kennewick Police Department is not involved in the investigation since it involves KPD officers.

The suspect in this case has been identified as 46-year-old Hussein Hassan who resided in Kennewick.

The Kennewick Police Officers involved in this incident are Officer Joshua Kuhn, who has 15 years of service with the Kennewick Police Department and Officer Jason Kiel, who has almost 20 years of combined service with the Kennewick Police Department and the Washington State Patrol.

As the investigation continues SIU is asking for anyone who may have witnessed or who may have recorded this incident to contact Sergeant Brockman of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 735-6555.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

KENNEWICK, WA - The Tri-Cities Special Investigation Unit is investigating an officer involved shooting.

Witnesses told police they saw a man walking north on Olympia street with a sword at 6:38 Sunday night. The caller told police the man was trying to hide the sword with a newspaper.

Two Kennewick Police Officers responded around 6:40 p.m.

"They both arrives simultaneously and one got out, as he went to contact the male he [the suspect] rushed that officer and struck him in the head," said Officer Keith Noble, with Kennewick Police Department.

That's when both officers drew their weapons, fired, and hit the suspect.

"This happened within minutes," said Noble. At the scene medics administered first aid to the officer and the suspect.

The officer was treated and released from Trios Hospital, and the male suspect died at the hospital.

The names of the officers and suspect aren't being released yet.

This is a developing story.