Yakima County Sheriff's Office investigating deadly shooting

MABTON, WA - Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies are still investigating after a deadly shooting near Mabton. Deputies responded to reports of shots fired at a house on the 300 Block of Fisher Road just after 3:00 Sunday morning.

Responding deputies found two gunshot victims. They took 18-year-old Marco Fuentes of Sunnyside to Prosser Community Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. Fuentes died at the hospital. They also took another man to Sunnyside Community Hospital for a non-life threatening injuries. The coroner will be doing an autopsy in the coming days.

After investigating deputies found there had been a large party just before the shooting. YSO detectives are still interviewing witnesses and trying to find suspects. So far a motive hasn't been determined.



Yakima County Sheriff's detectives responded and have been interviewing numerous persons present in an attempt to determine what took place, who was present and who the suspect or suspects would be. Investigators have recovered shell casings from the scene.



Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Yakima County Sheriff's Office at 574-2500 or 800-572-0490. Tips including anonymous tips can also be called into Crime Stoppers of Yakima County at 248-9980 or 800-248-9980 or on the internet at yakima.crimestoppersweb.com.