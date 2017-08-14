I-90 back open after flames and smoke force overnight closure

VANTAGE, WA - Interstate 90 is back open after a brush fire forced it to close.

Eastbound traffic is down to one lane east of Ryegrass and the Westbound has a lane closure just west of the Vantage Bridge. The Washington State Department of Transportation closed both directions around 10:30 Sunday night.

Flames were burning close to the road and smoke was making it hard for drivers to see. Trooper Brian Moore said on Twitter the fire has already burned 1,500 acres.