Former corrections officer pleads guilty to sex crimes

DAYTON, WA - A former Washington state corrections officer faces up to 16 ½ years in prison after pleading guilty to sex crimes against children.



Benjamin G. Smith, of Dayton, pleaded guilty last week in Columbia County Superior Court to first-degree child molestation, third-degree child rape and other charges.



After he was arrested in January, Smith resigned from his job as a corrections officer at the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla. He had been in that post since 2008.



Smith was arrested on allegations that he had sex with a child between 14-15 years old as well as sexual contact with that same child and another between the ages of 12-13 for years. Both children are known to Smith.



He is currently being held in Franklin County Jail because of security concerns.