Three women rescued from Yakima River

ELLENSBURG, WA - Kittitas County Sheriff's Deputies want to remind people to be careful when floating on the river.

Deputies and the Swift Water Rescue Team responded to the Yakima River just upstream from the Ringer Loop Boat Launch just before 11:30 Saturday morning.

Witnesses reported three women, 35-year-old Samantha J. Ruiz, 26-year-old Gabrielle M. Huff, and 29-year-old Lindsay Ellithorpe were clinging to a log in the water.

Rescue teams found the women and got them to the launch safely.

Deputies say there can be a lot of hazards between Irene Rienhart Park and the Ringer Loop Boat Launch.