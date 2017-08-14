Search and Rescue saves two stranded near Shoestring Lake

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - A man and woman from Yakima are okay after getting stranded on a trail.

Search and Rescue got the call around 12:30 Sunday afternoon. 47-year-old Margaret B. Brown, and 26-year-old Michael A. Guzman had broken the steering on their jeep and got stranded near Shoestring Lake.

Search and Rescue teams used ATV's to get to the area and transport the two out.

No injuries have been reported.