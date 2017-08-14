No one seriously injured after deputy involved shooting in Columbia County

DAYTON, WA - On Wednesday afternoon August 9 at approximately 2:16 p.m., Columbia County Dispatch received a call requesting a welfare check of an individual at the Dayton High School baseball field in the 300 block of S. Cottonwood Street.

At approximately 2:25 p.m., Columbia County Reserve Deputy Kenneth Foxe arrived on scene and was confronted by Alonzo Snider, a Dayton resident. After a scuffle between the two, a deputy involved shooting occurred. Neither the suspect or the deputy suffered a gunshot wound. Reserve Deputy Foxe received multiple lacerations and minor injuries during the scuffle. Snider also received minor injuries.

Both individuals were treated on scene by local EMS and later received additional medical care; Deputy Foxe at Dayton General Hospital and Snider in Walla Walla at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.

Not further information is available at this time pending an investigation being conducted by the Washington State Patrol.