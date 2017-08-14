Bring Your Own Cup day is back at 7-11

KENNEWICK, WA - Dust off your sand buckets, punch bowls, beach cups or other unique containers. The highly anticipated Bring Your Own Cup (BYOC) Day is back at participating 7-Eleven® stores Aug. 18 and 19, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. each day.

On BYOC, Slurpee® fans can fill a cup or container with their favorite Slurpee drink flavor or try the new Cotton Candy Slurpee flavor. Regardless of cup size, the cost is $1.50, which is the average price of a medium Slurpee drink. All cups must be leak-proof, safe, sanitary and fit upright within the 10-inch diameter BYOC display cutout in stores. Please leave trash cans, kitchen sinks and inflatable swimming pools at home, as they are not eligible.

Through the end of August, customers can also purchase the exclusive shiny, selfie-inducing Chrome Dome Slurpee cup and lid. The metallic dome top is perfect for taking fun, reflective photos to share on Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

7-Eleven encourages fans to share fun cup choices and Slurpee drink experiences with photos on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram using the hashtag #BYOCupDay.