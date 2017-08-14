State fire mobilization authorized for Hult Butte Fire

VANTAGE, WA - State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Hult Butte Fire located approximately four miles west of Vantage in Kittitas County. The fire is burning in tall grass and brush. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on August 14, 2017, at 1:45 am at the request of Fire Chief William Rose, Kittitas County Fire District 4.

The fire started on August 13, 2017, at approximately 9:45 pm, and the cause is under investigation. The Hult Butte Fire is estimated at 500 acres and growing. The fire is threatening homes, a cellular tower, and infrastructure in the area. Level 1 evacuations are currently in effect for 32 homes.

Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau have ordered two wildland strike teams. The fire will be managed by a Type 4 Incident Management Team.

The State Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at Camp Murray is activated to a Level 2 to coordinate state assistance for the Hult Butte Fire. State Fire Marshal’s Office personnel are en route the scene to coordinate dispatch of resources.

Under the State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan, the Fire Protection Bureau coordinates the initial dispatch and continued administrative oversight of resources and personnel for the duration of the incident. The Mobilization Plan is implemented to provide a process to quickly notify, assemble and deploy fire service personnel, equipment and other resources from around the state when fires, disasters or other events exceed the capacity of local jurisdictions. More information about the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan is available at: www.wsp.wa.gov/fire/mobilization.htm.