Sen. Cantwell, Sec. Perry visiting PNNL and Hammer Training Center

TRI-CITIES, WA - Senator Maria Cantwell will be in the Tri-Cities for the next two days. Tomorrow she is meeting with Secretary Perry has he tours PNNL and the Hammer Training Center, but today she spoke with the community at the TRIDEC luncheon.

A longtime supporter of cleanup efforts at Hanford, Senator Cantwell talked about the importance of getting Secretary Perry out to the site, and ensuring there is money in the budget to keep workers safe during the process.

Another major project for Cantwell?

Strengthening cyber security...and she says Washington state is the perfect place to lead the charge.

"I want to make sure we make the right investment in a cyber security budget and not cut the budget, which is what the president wants to do," Sen. Cantwell said. "This is going to be a growing area of concern and I think that now that we see state actors, foreign governments are behind the scenes with these cyber attacks, it's time to get serious."

Sen. Cantwell also says now that Secretary Perry is visiting, she is working to get Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to come to our area as well.