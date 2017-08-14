Alternative medicine for military - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Alternative medicine for military

Posted: Updated:

UNITED STATES - More than 80 percent of military health facilities now offer alternative medicine treatments.

Researchers with the Rand Corporation say acupuncture, meditation, yoga, and massage are the most commonly used practices in military hospitals.

These services are used to treat chronic pain, PTSD, anxiety, and sleep problems.

Complementary medicine offers military patients an alternative to opioid drugs.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures