Majority of nurses are stressed out

MUNCIE, IN - The majority of America's nurses are stressed out, according to researchers at Ball State University.

A new study found 92 percent of nurses have moderate to very high stress levels. 

Stress not only affects their job performance, but also takes a toll on their health.

Three quarters of nurses admitted they get too little sleep, and 70 percent said they ate too much junk food.

