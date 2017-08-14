The Yakima Red Sand Project: bringing awareness to human trafficking

YAKIMA, WA - At the age of five, Barbara Ziegler fell victim to human trafficking.

"I want people to be aware that I was under the radar and I came across many people's paths and they didn't know," said Ziegler.

For nearly 17 years, Ziegler was trapped.

"The last time that I was violated God showed up, and he just did something so powerful,"Ziegler said.

Her goal is to make sure no one goes through what she did. That's why she and others in Yakima are covering sidewalks in red sand.

"It's a sidewalk transformation project to help raise awareness for those at risk of being trafficked, that sold for the profit of another modern day slavery," said Ziegler.

It's part of the Yakima Red Sand Project, raising awareness for human trafficking. The movement originated in New York. Seniors at the Peach Tree Retirement brought the five-step project to Yakima.

"We have been made more aware of it, the trafficking and the amount of damage that it has done," said Gale Rescorla, a member of the Red Sand Project.

Right now, they're on step two: creating call to action videos with businesses, organizations, and churches. Step three is a fundraiser happening on the 16th at Elite Academy in Yakima. The fourth and fifth are events taking place next year to educate the community about trafficking. If you can't be a part of the project, there is one thing Ziegler wants you to remember.

"If you see something, say something," she says. "It's better to call and be wrong than not call and be right," said Ziegler.

For more information on how you can help or get involved, contact Barbara Ziegler at (509) 248-1766 or peachtreeretirement@gmail.com.