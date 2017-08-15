Search and Rescue finds body of missing hiker

NACHES, WA - Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies say the body of a 56-year-old hiker from Yakima missing since Saturday has been found by a search and rescue helicopter crew north of Naches on Mount Clemans.



Deputies say a U.S. Army helicopter with members of a mountain rescue crew located the man Monday morning at the base of a small cliff.



The sheriff's office says the man's wife reported him missing Saturday evening, saying he left home early that day to do a five-hour hike he had done regularly. She said her husband is an experienced hiker and he normally starts near the sheep feeding area, summits, then goes down Waterworks Canyon.



The sheriff's office says crews and volunteers searched into the night Saturday without success and that a helicopter couldn't search because of storms until Monday.



YSO thinks the man was hiking and may have slipped, causing him to fall 15 to 20 feet, landing head first on the rocks.

The helicopter airlifted him to the Sheriff's Office where the coroner was waiting. The coroner will be doing an autopsy later.

The name of the hiker is being withheld until the entire family can be notified.

