Police looking for person after burglary and assault

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Police are still looking for a weapon and a missing person after a burglary and assault Tuesday morning.

Police responded to reports of a fight at Hoops Restaurant on West Lincoln Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Officers tell NBC Right Now two people started fighting, when one of them pulled a gun on the other. The other person grabbed the gun and ran away.

The girl who pulled the gun in the first place ran armed herself with an AK-47, then stormed inside and pointed the gun at other people.

Two people are in police custody. So far one person is still missing.

No injuries have been reported.