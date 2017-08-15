Extra patrols expected as WSU students return to school

PULLMAN, WA - The Washington State Patrol would like to remind Washington State University students and families returning from summer break to be careful and avoid distractions while driving.

WSP will have extra patrols along I-90, SR 17, SR 26, SR 260, US 195, and US 395 looking for speeding, DUI, unsafe passing, distracted and aggressive drivers.

Speed and distracted driving are the leading causes of fatality collisions across the nation. Talking on your cell phone or texting while driving is comparable to driving under the influence and greatly increases the likelihood of a collision. A ticket for talking on your cell phone or texting while driving is $136 for the first offense and $234 for the second offense in 5 years.

Family and friends are encouraged to talk with their student drivers about the dangers of distracted driving. Remind them to leave plenty of time to avoid being rushed as they return to school and wear their seatbelts.

Those traveling through the area are reminded there will be an increase in WSU related traffic the weekend of August 18th-20th. Drivers are asked to be patient and allow extra travel time.