Capturing a picture of the solar eclipse

NBC RIGHT NOW - As many of us get ready to look to the sky for the Great American Solar Eclipse, you'll want to make sure your camera is ready.

Whether you plan to take photos with a digital camera or just your iPhone there are some tips to getting a great shot.

The first thing to keep in mind is protecting your eyes and your camera. Some cameras have a solar filter for the lenses. Most photographers suggest a DSLR camera and telephoto lens, but that can get a little pricey.

If you don't have a fancy camera you can still take pictures on your smart phone by cutting the glasses in half and taping them over your phone's lens.

A tripod is a must to avoid blurry pictures. If you don't have a tripod, you can use a selfie stick for your cell phone.

Preparation is key. Make sure your batteries are charged and bring some extras just in case. You can practice using the moon to test your exposure and other settings to see how much light you'll need.

Photographers say don't get too caught up in getting the perfect shot and miss the eclipse.