Inmates escape while working on fire crew in Goldendale

Seniors fight human trafficking
Inslee talks school budgets
Yakima air quality
CWU professor invents maternity coat
Man rescued from dam after hours
Ageless Aviation takes seniors and vets for flights of their life
Lee Stuck is a decorated World War II veteran. At the age of 93, he's doing something he's never done before.
Snoqualmie Pass blasting closures and Vantage lane closures to cause delays for drivers next week
Drivers traveling across Interstate 90 next week will need to plan for added travel time during the day and at night between Snoqualmie Pass and Vantage.
Keeping pets safe in the heat and smoke
We all know that this heat and haze has been affecting many people in our area, but it's also affecting pets as well.
Gov. Inslee discusses school district budgeting
Governor Jay Inslee pays a visit to East Valley High School in Moxee in hopes that it will push the state legislature to approve a state capital budget.
Native fish and aquatic restoration planned for the Bumping River
The Naches Ranger district will be putting several hundred blown down trees to good use improving habitat for listed fish in the Bumping River this August.
Put immunizations on your back-to-school list
The Yakima Health District is reminding parents and guardians to make sure their kids' immunizations are up to date before going back to school next month.
YSCO investigating drive-by shooting that injured Grandview woman
BUENA, WA- A 22-year-old woman from Grandview has been checked out after being shot in the leg Tuesday night. Deputies tell NBC Right Now she came to the Toppenish hospital in a private car around 9 p.m. YSCO found out she had been shot near the 9200 Block of Yakima Valley Highway in Buena. According to the victim and a witness, the suspects drove by in a dark colored vehicle and fired multiple times at their moving car. Neither claim to know the suspects.
Granger police looking for suspect in second robbery at US Bank
On August 8 at around 11:48 a.m., the Granger Police Department responded to a robbery call at the Granger branch of US Bank.
$4.9 million awarded six universities for earthquake warning system
The U.S. Geological Survey has awarded $4.9 million to six universities and a nonprofit to help advance an early warning system for earthquakes along the West Coast.
Inmates escape while working on fire crew in Goldendale
Two inmates escaped while working on a fire crew in south central Washington state.
