One missing inmate arrested in southeast Portland
One of two inmates who escaped while assigned to a firefighting crew in south-central Washington state was arrested in Portland on Wednesday morning.More >>
$4.9 million awarded six universities for earthquake warning system
The U.S. Geological Survey has awarded $4.9 million to six universities and a nonprofit to help advance an early warning system for earthquakes along the West Coast.More >>
Ageless Aviation takes seniors and vets for flights of their life
Lee Stuck is a decorated World War II veteran. At the age of 93, he's doing something he's never done before.More >>
Snoqualmie Pass blasting closures and Vantage lane closures to cause delays for drivers next week
Drivers traveling across Interstate 90 next week will need to plan for added travel time during the day and at night between Snoqualmie Pass and Vantage.More >>
Keeping pets safe in the heat and smoke
We all know that this heat and haze has been affecting many people in our area, but it's also affecting pets as well.More >>
Gov. Inslee discusses school district budgeting
Governor Jay Inslee pays a visit to East Valley High School in Moxee in hopes that it will push the state legislature to approve a state capital budget.More >>
Native fish and aquatic restoration planned for the Bumping River
The Naches Ranger district will be putting several hundred blown down trees to good use improving habitat for listed fish in the Bumping River this August.More >>
Put immunizations on your back-to-school list
The Yakima Health District is reminding parents and guardians to make sure their kids’ immunizations are up to date before going back to school next month.More >>
Unattended pan with cooking oil sparks kitchen fire
Firefighters say a kitchen fire damaged a home in Yakima early Wednesday morning.More >>
Police looking for suspects in gang related shooting
Police are still looking for two armed and dangerous suspects after a gang related shooting.More >>
