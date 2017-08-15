Meet the Woman Behind ''Taylored Living Magazine''

KENNEWICK, WA - A former Kennewick Police officer turned stay-at-home mom is paving a new path for herself. She started with a blank page and has created a brand new magazine: all local, all about you and your neighbors. It's called Taylored Living Magazine.



"I think everybody has at least one story that needs to be told," said Mary Taylor. She is a busy mom of two kids, a devoted wife and now a local magazine creator.



"Taylored Living Magazine is a community," explained Mary. "It's a village of people here in the Tri-Cities and their stories."



So, what goes into creating something like this? There are fun things like photo shoots - and then there are hours, days and months of planning, reading writing and editing....



"People can go to the website and if they have a story they want to tell they can start communicating with me. I can kind of help them, guide them and they get to tell it in their own words. I can kind of be a mentor before we put it to print," said Mary.



She said Taylored Living Magazine doesn't have a rose-tinted filter.



"It's not all beauty, happy endings and fairy tales. It's life," said Mary. "I personally had issues with postpartum depression. So that was my story. I wrote a piece on it and my experience with it."



Mary's hope is that people connect.



"You get to know your neighbor, your friend, an acquaintance... Somebody that you might see in the grocery store," said Mary.



She also hopes people pass on their stories for future generations.



"Yeah it's a seasonal magazine but I wanted it to stick around. I wanted it to be pretty. I wanted it to be something that people wanted to keep."



Click Links For:

Taylored Living Magazine website (including list of distribution sites)

Facebook Page