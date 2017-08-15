OEM and partners offer resources for 2017 eclipse visitors and viewers

OREGON - With just five days to go until the 2017 total solar eclipse, state agencies in Oregon are working together to provide information on traffic, health and safety, wildfire danger, camping, and weather, among other things to residents and tourists eager to view the once-in-a-lifetime celestial phenomenon.



A wide variety of information about the eclipse can be found on Facebook and Twitter by using #OReclipse and #Eclipse2017.



Up-to-the-minute information will be available through a wide variety of resources:



* 211 Info -- This non-emergency eclipse hotline will operate Aug. 16 to Aug. 23, between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Dial 2-1-1, visit http://211info.org, or text ECLIPSE to 898211.

* TripCheck.com -- Real-time traffic information, along with weather, restrictions and travel times make this interactive website one of the most useful tools available for anyone looking to navigate roadways between now and the days following the eclipse.

* ODF Public Fire Restrictions Map -- A clickable map from Oregon's Department of Forestry allows users to pinpoint their location and learn about (low to extreme) fire danger risk, campfire limitations and other public fire restrictions. Necessary fire mitigation information and equipment is also noted.

* RAPTOR -- Also known as Real-Time Assessment and Planning Tool for Oregon, Oregon Office of Emergency Management's RAPTOR site offers a public version for people to track what's happening where in the eclipse path of totality and around the state, including events, wildfires, road closures and weather.

* National Weather Service -- Weather is everyone's number one concern. Visitors to the National Weather Service website can get all the information they need to be prepared for rain or shine, clouds or clear skies, with a click on a keyboard.