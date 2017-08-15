Leona Libby almost ready for school year; Jefferson under construction

RICHLAND, WA - Construction of Leona Libby Middle School is almost complete. The doors will open to students on August 29.

Leona Libby is 108,000 square feet in size with a capacity of 800 students.

Meanwhile, Richland School District is six weeks into construction of the new Jefferson Elementary School, and you can view the construction here: construction cam.

The new Jefferson will open in August 2018.