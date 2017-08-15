Doug Baldwin’s own cereal heading to Safeway and Albertsons stores

SEATTLE, WA – Seattle Seahawks Wide Receiver Doug Baldwin is coming out with his very own cereal.

Seattle fans can grab their boxes of “BALDWIN SMACKS” starting today exclusively at participating Washington Safeway and Albertsons stores and online at www.plbsports.com.

“BALDWIN SMACKS” is a honey puffed wheat cereal packaged in a 15.3 oz limited edition collector’s box featuring a comic book style illustration of the star wide receiver. Doug really wanted to give his younger fans a cereal box design to remember with the comic book feel. “BALDWIN SMACKS” are available for a limited time.

Since coming into the league as an undrafted rookie in 2011 out of Stanford, Doug Baldwin has established himself as one of the game’s most consistent wide receivers. Doug posted career high numbers in 2016 with 94 receptions and 1,128 receiving yards.

“BALDWIN SMACKS” is the latest product from PLB Sports. Earlier this month, we had the pleasure of launching TD’s HOF Crunch in the Denver market to commemorate Terrell Davis’s induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.