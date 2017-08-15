Mom reaching out on social media to find the man who molested her daughter

TRI-CITIES, WA - A mother in our area is desperate to find the man who molested her daughter. She is now taking action through social media in hopes of capturing him after he fled the state back in 2014.

Chandra lived a normal life...was married with two children, until one day... a parent's worst nightmare became her reality. Her daughter was only 5 years old at the time she was molested by her stepfather, Alex Callahan, for about a year.

Even though it's been three years since Callahan fled, Chandra says her family needs closure from this tragic event. She took it upon herself to reach out to the community.

'"To get him found, so he can go to jail or go to prison, and so we can stop wondering, 'where is he?' Chandra said. "You know, is he going to do this to somebody else?"

Chandra's only hope is to find the man that caused a lot of pain to her family. Her daughter Isabelle has since been going to therapy to get help. We spoke with Captain Mike Cobb from the Richland Police Department and he says the case is still open since Callahan has three warrants for his arrest.

If you have any information on Callahan's whereabouts contact Richland Police Department at (509) 942-7340.