Why you should protect your eyes during the eclipse

YAKIMA, WA - This Monday, people across our area will witness the total eclipse.

Whether you're sitting, standing, or driving, optomitrists at the Central Washington Eye Clinic say there are things you should remember to keep your eyes safe.

"The most important thing when viewing an eclipse is to wear the proper eye protection, so anytime you are looking at the sun, whether the eclipse is happening or not, you always have to have proper eye protection," said Dr. Emily Korszen, an optomitrist at Central Washington Eye Clinic.

If you're driving, your windshield won't protect your eyes if you look directly at the eclipse.

"It's going to protect you as long as you're not looking at, but if you look directly at it wont be enough protection, neither will polarized sunglasses or any kind of sunglasses," said Dr. Korszen.

The eclipse should only be viewed with certified eclipse glasses unless it's at 100 percent.

In our area, the moon will only cover a little more than 90 percent of the sun.

Doctors say looking at it with your naked eye even for a couple of seconds could cause solar retinopathy: damage of the retinas.

"If your vision gets blurry afterwards or if you notice any changes in your vision that could be a sign, if you have any concerns definitely get an eye exam," said Dr. Korszen.

The eclipse is expected to last longer than two hours in most of our region. As long as you have the proper gear to protect your eyes, you shouldn't have anything to worry about.