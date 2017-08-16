Police looking for suspects in gang related shooting

TOPPENISH, WA - Police are still looking for two armed and dangerous suspects after a gang related shooting.

Officers say a 24-year-old Hispanic man was driving on the 900 Block of Satus Avenue around 6:15 Tuesday night. Witnesses tell police he drove up to three men walking on the street, slowed down, and started yelling at them. When he started driving off, someone from the group opened fire on the victim and his car.

Medics took him to a nearby hospital in critical condition, but we've been told he's now at a nearby trauma center.



Two suspects have been identified and police are actively looking for them. Both the suspects and the victim have gang ties.

If you know anything you should call Toppenish Police at (509) 865-4355.

This is a developing story.