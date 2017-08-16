Unattended pan with cooking oil sparks kitchen fire

YAKIMA, WA - Firefighters say a kitchen fire damaged a home in Yakima early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the 1300 block of W Lincoln Avenue just after 4:30 a.m. They say someone accidentally left a pan with cooking oil on the stove when it ignited. Crews got the flames out quickly and kept it contained to the kitchen.

The Public Information Officer for the Yakima Fire Department said in a press release, "This fire had a great potential to spread to the rest of the home, this morning our crews saved this home from further damage."

Luckily no one got hurt and the family can still live in the house.

Firefighters say cooking fires are the number one cause of house fires and the leading cause of home injuries. They normally start when cooking is left unattended.

Fire department across the country respond to about 166,100 homes a year for cooking related fires.