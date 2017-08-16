Firefighters near completion on the Nena Springs wildfire

WARM SPRINGS, OR - With the solar eclipse less than a week away, the nearly 300 firefighters still working on the Nena Springs Fire see an end in sight now that it is 90 percent contained. More accurate mapping shows a reduction in acres. The final size of the fire is 39,526 acres.



Cool evenings with high humidity effectively killed most of the remaining fire behavior. A small interior pocket of heat near Simnasho is visible to that community. Firefighters have worked hard to remove any threats this heat may have created. Above the northeastern finger of the fire, a spot of heat outside the main fire body was contained yesterday. Firefighters are cold trailing and ensuring this area does not pose a threat.



Over the next several shifts, local firefighters will be patrolling the fire area looking for hot spots. As the days become warmer, pockets of smoke will become visible, allowing firefighters to find and extinguish the remaining heat. It will remain uncontained for the next few shifts. Firefighters are keeping close eyes on the area to ensure the fire does not undo the hard work firefighters have accomplished.



With the threat to communities extinguished, firefighters will also be focusing their efforts on cutting and piling juniper trees along Hwy 3 to increase visibility along the roadway. This work reduces the amount of standing dead trees that would otherwise add fuel to the next fire if it is not removed.



A transfer of command from both the Northwest Incident Management Team 12 and the Oregon State Fire Marshal Office Incident Management Teams occurred at 6am this morning. A smaller incident management organization made of firefighters from the Warm Springs Indian Reservation will complete the detailed work of identifying burnt fences and guard rails destroyed in the 62 square mile fire. When needs have been assessed, firefighters will begin replacing the infrastructure.



The 2017 Eclipse is an opportunity to see one of the world's greatest natural wonders. Lodging and camp sites are fully booked in Warm Springs and surrounding communities while day use options are limited. Please make sure you are well-prepared for the increase in population.



This preparation starts with understanding risks. The Oregon State Fire Marshal asks the public visiting the Reservation to respect signs and barriers. Bring sun and eye protection. Cell service may not be available in remote areas or could be limited due to heavy demand. Consider turning off your phone to help keep lines open for emergencies.



Due to the expected influx of people beginning to travel across the Warm Springs Indian Reservation, a Fire Prevention Team is in Warm Springs. Team members are talking to the public and youth about ways to prevent wildland fires and increase awareness of activities they can do to keep fire away from the home ignition zone.



This will be the last update on the Nena Springs Fire unless significant activity occurs.