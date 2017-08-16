UMATILLA, OR - Umatilla is getting ready to have a Path of ‘Almost’ Totality Tailgate party on Sunday, August 20 at the Umatilla Marina Park starting at 11 a.m.

The Blue Moon Beer Garden will open at 1 p.m., just in time for everyone to get ready for the free concert.

The Outsiders will be playing from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Pamela Thomas Martin will perform from 5:30 to 7:30 and then Blue Tattoo will take over the stage from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

GG’s Smokehouse Catering by Amber will be serving pulled pork sandwiches, hamburgers and hotdogs. Pepsi will be available.

RV and tent camping are available. Please call 541-922-3939.

This is all in celebration of the Total Eclipse that will be happening on Monday, August 21. The Path of Almost Totality Breakfast will feature cinnamon rolls, biscuits, and gravy.

Umatilla is not quite under the path of totality, but there will be plenty of eclipse to experience. The path of totality is a 62-mile wide strip where the sun’s light will be completely blocked by the moon. Stars will also be visible during the eclipse. The total solar eclipse will only last a few minutes and eclipse glasses are required in order to view the eclipse safely.

For more information on Umatilla’s Path of ‘Almost’ Totality Tailgate Party, visit their Facebook event page or call 541-922-4825.