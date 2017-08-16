Everyone's visiting the Butter Cow at the Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, IA (AP) - More than 1 million people typically visit the Iowa State Fair annually, and sometimes it seems like all of them are clustered around the Butter Cow.

The creamy creation has been among the state fair's top attraction since 1911.

The sculpture isn't solid butter. Its core is a wood, wire and steel mesh frame and that structure is layered with about 600 pounds (270 kilograms) of Iowa butter. It's kept in a glass enclosure chilled to 40 degrees (4.4 Celsius).

Sculptor Sarah Pratt usually sculpts other butter creations to be displayed alongside the cow.

This year, she's sculpted Laura Ingalls Wilder in honor of the author's 150th birthday, and a replica of a golf tournament trophy. Previous sculptures have included Elvis Presley, John Wayne and Leonardo DaVinci's "The Last Supper."