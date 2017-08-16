Silent song reaches top 50 in iTunes charts due to special role

Silent song reaches top 50 in iTunes charts due to special rolePosted: Updated:
Computer approaches human skill for first time in brain challenge
A WSU research team for the first time has developed a computer algorithm that is nearly as accurate as people are at mapping brain neural networks — a breakthrough that could speed up the image analysis that researchers use to understand brain circuitry.More >>
Umatilla's Path of 'Almost' Totality Tailgate party
Umatilla is getting ready to have a Path of ‘Almost’ Totality Tailgate party on Sunday, August 20 at the Umatilla Marina Park starting at 11 a.m.More >>
One missing inmate arrested in southeast Portland
One of two inmates who escaped while assigned to a firefighting crew in south-central Washington state was arrested in Portland on Wednesday morning.More >>
Parents of teen who drowned near pump house share his story
Last week, 15-year-old Chiawana High School student Cole Grad died after swimming near a pump house in Pasco.More >>
Mom reaching out on social media to find the man who molested her daughter
A mother in our area is desperate to find the man who molested her daughter.More >>
Sen. Cantwell, Sec. Perry visiting PNNL and Hammer Training Center
U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry tours Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, the HAMMER Facility, and Hanford.More >>
Leona Libby almost ready for school year; Jefferson under construction
Construction of Leona Libby Middle School is almost complete.More >>
Meet the Woman Behind ''Taylored Living Magazine''
"I think everybody has at least one story that needs to be told," said Mary Taylor.More >>
Extra patrols expected as WSU students return to school
The Washington State Patrol would like to remind Washington State University students and families returning from summer break to be careful and avoid distractions while driving.More >>
Suspect in Kennewick officer involved shooting identified
The Tri-City Special Investigative Unit is continuing the investigation into yesterday’s Officer involved shooting that occurred at 10th and Olympia.More >>
