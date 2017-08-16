Norse Ridge Fire causes evacuations; zero percent contained

WENATCHEE NATIONAL FOREST, WA - In the Wenatchee National Forest, the Norse Ridge Fire is burning hundreds of acres. If you live in the Yakima Valley and saw smoke today, it's likely from that fire.

So far, the fire has destroyed at least 500 acres. Containment is at zero percent.

The fire is burning along Highway 410, about five miles east of the Crystal Mountain Resort. That's about an hour and fifteen minutes from downtown Yakima.

The fire started last Friday because of a lightning strike and has been burning in rough and rugged terrain. This morning, winds pushed the fire closer to the highway and caused a Level III evacuation to be put in place that's affecting five summer cabins near the Union Creek Sno-Park trailhead.

"Cabin owners have taken the initiative previously," said Randy Shepard, public information officer with the Naches Ranger District. "They've participated in what's called a fire wise program to do fuel reduction by cutting brush, chipping it, treating the vegetation around the summer homes. So they're ahead of the game."