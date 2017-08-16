Kennewick Police Department holds graffiti clean-up day

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police Department - led by Chief Ken Hohenberg - is spending today cleaning up graffiti throughout east Kennewick...alongside KPD Command Staff and the Juvenile Justice Graffiti Abatement Team.

Today, the group focused on east Kennewick along Canal Drive at the overpass for 395, where there was extensive graffiti...until today.

About a dozen juvenile offenders were on hand to help out KPD in taking the graffiti off the irrigation system down by the train tracks along Canal Drive.

Chief Hohenberg says residents deserve a clean city, and making sure that vandalism and graffiti is taken care of goes a long way towards providing that for the citizens of Kennewick.

"When we look at the problem of graffiti as a whole, certainly we hold people accountable," Chief Hohenberg said. "We arrest people, we convict people, we incarcerate people for this, but it's also important that we send a powerful message that we're also here to make sure that it stays cleaned up as well."

Chief Hohenberg says they hope today's cleanup has a two-pronged effect...hopefully getting the message through to some of these kids out there today that vandalizing property is a waste of time for everyone involved.

He adds that if you see graffiti in Kennewick, you can call the non-emergency dispatch line at (509) 628-0333. If you see someone actively making graffiti, you can go ahead and call 911 to report it to Kennewick Police.