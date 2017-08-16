Orange Theory Fitness is bringing a new way to track your workouts to the Tri-Cities

RICHLAND, WA - If you haven't already heard, Orange Theory Fitness has made its way to the Tri-Cities, and they are just about ready to open their doors in Richland.

As reporter Karly Tinsley found out, Orange Theory Fitness isn't your typical gym.

"We operate in a five-zone heart rate-based interval training program, which has been proven to help you burn more calories out of the studio post-workout," said Studio Manager Monique Thoelke.

The first thing you'll do is get a heart rate monitor. Then during the class, it's displayed up on a board so you can track not only your heart rate but the amount of calories you're burning as well.

"We want your heart rate 84 percent of its max for at least 12 minutes of that total hour," Thoelke said.

The class is split into two groups; one on treadmills and the others on rowers and weights. All the while, there are trainers to keep you on track.

"And you have coaches in there with you that are helping you to make sure you don't over train or under-train so you can get the best results, and that it's personalized to you."

And even though your workout eventually ends, your body will continue to benefit from it afterwards.

"You'll continue to burn calories for 24 to 36 hours."

If you want to try it for yourself, their grand opening is on the 25th, and you can always go and try one free class.