Tri-Cities Day with the Seahawks: $70 tickets for Aug. 25 game vs. Chiefs

TRI-CITIES, WA - 17 seats are left for Tri-Cities Day with the Seahawks, for the August 25 pre-season game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce is selling $70 tickets to the game through their website, and everyone who buys through the chamber will be seated in the same section of the stadium, making it a whole section of Tri-Cities 12s.

"Section 325 is where our seats are, and so we're hoping to pack it with Seahawks fans from the Tri-Cities and really represent the Tri-Cities," said Tara Divers with the commerce.

That $70 includes taxes and fees. You can buy the tickets at this link: http://www.tricityregionalchamber.com/tri-cities-day-with-the-seattle-seahawks.html

There are no refunds.