Walla Walla Little League families helped by community to attend world series

WALLA WALLA, WA - It's been a whirlwind for the Walla Walla Valley Little League Team since Saturday's win over La Grande, Oregon to send Walla Walla to the Little League World Series.

But as crazy and hectic as it's been for the kids, for the families of these players, just getting everyone to the next big game has been a challenge in itself.

Reporter Rex Carlin spoke with one of the parents today as the little league dream continues for the Walla Walla boys.

It all happens so fast...one minute you're sweating out the final moments of the Northwest Little League Regional Championship...the next, you're having to figure out how to get from California to rural Pennsylvania in six days.

"They rush you from the game just won, kids jumping on the field, all those pictures you see, they rush all of the families right to a parent room after that," said Dwayne Weston, a parent. "We all filled out medical forms and started making hotel reservations and plane reservations that night, because you only have a day or two trying to get airline tickets."

The players and coaches were flown to the world series by Little League, but families are all over the map trying to get to Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The Weston family right now is driving from Pittsburgh to Williamsport...others are in Baltimore waiting for flights.

Not the easiest place to get to, in time for Walla Walla's first game on Friday at 4:00 Eastern time...1:00 back here in Washington.

"Luckily, one of the hotels had a block of rooms set aside for whichever team won, and by like five o'clock that night, we had to give our word, and our credit card to reserve those rooms," Weston said.

But a trip across the country on short notice is an expensive one, so the community is once again rallying around these families...and you can help too.

There's an account set up at Banner Bank in Walla Walla under the name "Walla Walla Valley Little League 12 Year Old All Stars", and you can donate on the Go Fund Me page: https://www.gofundme.com/ww12allstar .

Rex Carlin verified with Walla Walla Valley League President Eric McCullough this afternoon that the Go Fund Me page is legitimate.

The first game for Walla Walla is Friday at 1:00 our time against the boys from Santa Margarita Little League in California. You'll be able to catch that on ESPN. It's a double elimination tournament, so no matter the outcome Friday, they'll still be in the hunt for the World Championship going into the weekend.