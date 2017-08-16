Eclipse glasses fly off the shelves in the Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, WA - If you were hoping to grab some eclipse glasses before the big event, unfortunately you're out of luck...because the last place that we know had them in the Tri-Cities has now completely sold out.

As of this morning, the Fred Meyer in Kennewick was the last place that still had a few, but they were completely wiped clean within an hour and a half. Store manager Mike Ayers says someone was there right when the store opened at 7:00 a.m., and with a steady flow of people, they flew off the shelves.

"Well we sold 10,500 because I transferred 500 to Richland yesterday because they were out, so we sold all 11,000 that we got," Ayers said.

Ayers had set a few aside for the Fred Meyer associates, but within minutes of us being there, he sold all of the ones he had left. He says lots of people came and bought them in bulk to turn around and sell themselves. So you might not be able to find them in stores anymore, but there may still be a chance for you to snag a pair from an individual seller.

The Bureau of Land Management also wants you to be prepared for this solar eclipse, so we have some safety tips to share.

First thing's first, you will need to have safety glasses to protect your eyes if you plan on looking directly at the sun during the eclipse.

Also, if you plan on taking photos, make sure your camera has a special solar filter.

Plan your route ahead of time: print a map, and make sure you're on public land and not private property.

Prepare for traffic: fill up your gas tank, bring water and snacks, and even an emergency kit.

And with so many people going to the same area, signals from cell towers are expected to be jammed, so try to minimize cell phone usage and keep lines clear for emergency responders.

Finally, with the crowds of people expected, wildlife may become frightened, so give them plenty of space and just watch them from a distance.