Drugs or alcohol play factor in rollover accident

FINLEY, WA - A 31-year-old Kennewick woman is stable after rolling her car on State Route 397 near the Finley city limits.

Amber Ward was driving southbound near Game Farm Road around 11:00 Wednesday night when she left the road to the right, over-corrected and rolled the car.

WSP says she wasn't wearing a seatbelt when she crashed and think alcohol or drugs may have been a factor in this crash.

Medics took her to Trios for her injuries.

