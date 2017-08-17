All evacuations downgraded to level 1 in Monument Hill fire near QuincyPosted: Updated:
Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>
-
All evacuations downgraded to level 1 in Monument Hill fire near Quincy
All evacuations downgraded to level 1 in Monument Hill fire near Quincy
One home has been lost along with several other outbuilding in the Monument Hill Fire.More >>
One home has been lost along with several other outbuilding in the Monument Hill Fire.More >>
Man arrested after firing gun inside a home
Man arrested after firing gun inside a home
A 43-year old man is in the Benton County Jail after allegedly firing off a gun and destroying property.More >>
A 43-year old man is in the Benton County Jail after allegedly firing off a gun and destroying property.More >>
Drugs or alcohol play factor in rollover accident
Drugs or alcohol play factor in rollover accident
A 31-year-old Kennewick woman is stable after rolling her car on State Route 397 near the Finley city limits.More >>
A 31-year-old Kennewick woman is stable after rolling her car on State Route 397 near the Finley city limits.More >>
Eclipse glasses fly off the shelves in the Tri-Cities
Eclipse glasses fly off the shelves in the Tri-Cities
If you were hoping to grab some eclipse glasses before the big event, unfortunately you're out of luck...because the last place that we know had them in the Tri-Cities has now completely sold out.More >>
If you were hoping to grab some eclipse glasses before the big event, unfortunately you're out of luck...because the last place that we know had them in the Tri-Cities has now completely sold out.More >>
Sheriffs arrest two people in Richland drug bust
Sheriffs arrest two people in Richland drug bust
The Benton County Sheriff's Office Gang Team made a drug bust this morning in Richland that ended with two people being arrested.More >>
The Benton County Sheriff's Office Gang Team made a drug bust this morning in Richland that ended with two people being arrested.More >>
Walla Walla Little League families helped by community to attend world series
Walla Walla Little League families helped by community to attend world series
It's been a whirlwind for the Walla Walla Valley Little League Team since Saturday's win over La Grande, Oregon to send Walla Walla to the Little League World Series.More >>
It's been a whirlwind for the Walla Walla Valley Little League Team since Saturday's win over La Grande, Oregon to send Walla Walla to the Little League World Series.More >>
Tri-Cities Day with the Seahawks: $70 tickets for Aug. 25 game vs. Chiefs
Tri-Cities Day with the Seahawks: $70 tickets for Aug. 25 game vs. Chiefs
17 seats are left for Tri-Cities Day with the Seahawks, for the August 25 pre-season game against the Kansas City Chiefs.More >>
17 seats are left for Tri-Cities Day with the Seahawks, for the August 25 pre-season game against the Kansas City Chiefs.More >>
Kennewick Police Department holds graffiti clean-up day
Kennewick Police Department holds graffiti clean-up day
Kennewick Police Department - led by Chief Ken Hohenberg - is spending today cleaning up graffiti throughout east Kennewick...alongside KPD Command Staff and the Juvenile Justice Graffiti Abatement Team.More >>
Kennewick Police Department - led by Chief Ken Hohenberg - is spending today cleaning up graffiti throughout east Kennewick...alongside KPD Command Staff and the Juvenile Justice Graffiti Abatement Team.More >>
Computer approaches human skill for first time in brain challenge
Computer approaches human skill for first time in brain challenge
A WSU research team for the first time has developed a computer algorithm that is nearly as accurate as people are at mapping brain neural networks — a breakthrough that could speed up the image analysis that researchers use to understand brain circuitry.More >>
A WSU research team for the first time has developed a computer algorithm that is nearly as accurate as people are at mapping brain neural networks — a breakthrough that could speed up the image analysis that researchers use to understand brain circuitry.More >>
Umatilla's Path of 'Almost' Totality Tailgate party
Umatilla's Path of 'Almost' Totality Tailgate party
Umatilla is getting ready to have a Path of ‘Almost’ Totality Tailgate party on Sunday, August 20 at the Umatilla Marina Park starting at 11 a.m.More >>
Umatilla is getting ready to have a Path of ‘Almost’ Totality Tailgate party on Sunday, August 20 at the Umatilla Marina Park starting at 11 a.m.More >>